College GameDay Cast Updates Fans On Lee Corso Amid Ongoing Health Issues

Lee Corso is apparently trying to stay positive as he deals with ongoing health issues.

The legendary college football figure is, once again, not on College GameDay as he deals with unknown health problems.

Lee Corso off College GameDay again with health issues. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Right at the start of the show Saturday morning from Jackson State, Rece Davis informed viewers that despite being sick, Lee Corso remains in high spirits.

Kirk Herbstreit also added that there will be more “testing” and possibly “procedures” in the coming days for Corso. Herbstreit didn’t expand on what the tests or procedures might be related to.

Lee Corso misses College GameDay with health issues. Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis provided fans with a positive update. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Friday afternoon, Davis released a video informing fans that Lee Corso would miss another week “dealing with a few little health issues.”

The famous coach and face of College GameDay missed back-to-back weeks to start October. Now, he’s out for a third time as he continues to struggle with health issues.

An update on @collegegameday and our friend Lee Corso for this week. pic.twitter.com/laforq7cL5 — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) October 28, 2022

Hopefully, Corso is back to 100% as quickly as possible. You never want to see anyone get sick, especially when someone is 87-years-old. We’re all pulling for the legendary football figure. Let’s keep our fingers crossed he’s back next week.