College GameDay Cast Updates Fans On Lee Corso Amid Ongoing Health Issues

Lee Corso is apparently trying to stay positive as he deals with ongoing health issues.
The legendary college football figure is, once again, not on College GameDay as he deals with unknown health problems.
Right at the start of the show Saturday morning from Jackson State, Rece Davis informed viewers that despite being sick, Lee Corso remains in high spirits.
Kirk Herbstreit also added that there will be more “testing” and possibly “procedures” in the coming days for Corso. Herbstreit didn’t expand on what the tests or procedures might be related to.
Friday afternoon, Davis released a video informing fans that Lee Corso would miss another week “dealing with a few little health issues.”
The famous coach and face of College GameDay missed back-to-back weeks to start October. Now, he’s out for a third time as he continues to struggle with health issues.
Hopefully, Corso is back to 100% as quickly as possible. You never want to see anyone get sick, especially when someone is 87-years-old. We’re all pulling for the legendary football figure. Let’s keep our fingers crossed he’s back next week.