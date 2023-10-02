LeBron Says Bronny James ‘Doing Extremely Well,’ Hopes To Play For USC This Season

Videos by OutKick

Bronny James isn’t cleared to play yet, but it sounds like his recovery is on track.

At Los Angeles Lakers media day, LeBron James updated reporters on the status of his 18-year-old son, who suffered a cardiac arrest just two months ago.

“Bronny is doing extremely well. He has begun his rehab to get back on the floor this season,” LeBron said.

“We’re happy to see where he is and what his future still has in store for him.”

LeBron James said Bronny is “doing extremely well” and plans to dedicate his 21st NBA season to him. pic.twitter.com/XgZLruxEuV — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 2, 2023

Bronny, a basketball prodigy looking to follow in his superstar father’s footsteps, has been sitting out practice at USC until doctors clear him to play.

“Bronny’s doing very well, but we just can’t comment on anything medically,” USC men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield said. “He’s going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we’re really excited for him.”

For now, Bronny’s focus is on academics and making a full recovery.

He suffered a cardiac arrest while training at USC’s Galen Center in late July. Rolling details on the medical emergency revealed that Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest due to a congenital heart defect. He spent several days in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

(Alex Bierens deHaan/Getty Images)

LeBron’s comments on Monday align with the family’s previous statement that the heart defect is something “which can and will be treated.”

“We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future,” the statement continued. “We will continue to provide updates to the media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

Bronny James earned McDonald’s All-American honors in March. Last year at Sierra Canyon High School, he averaged 14 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

He is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.