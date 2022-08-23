LeBron James’ Latest Cry For Attention Is Sad And Pathetic

LeBron James’ latest ploy to get attention is downright weird.

The four-time NBA champion is known for demanding to be in the spotlight at all times, and that now includes apparently getting something implanted on a tooth.

The Lakers tweeted a photo Monday afternoon that showed LeBron with something on his tooth, and while it’s hard to exactly see what it is, Bleacher Report reported it’s his own logo.

Yes, LeBron got his logo put on one of his teeth. Whether it’s permanent or not remains to be seen.

Just in case everyone forgot, the Lakers went 33-49 last season, and were widely-viewed as a joke around the NBA.

During the 2020-21 season, LeBron and his teammates went 42-30 and were bounced in the first round of the playoffs.

LeBron James shows off his logo on his tooth. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

So, in the past two years, the Lakers have accomplished absolutely nothing noteworthy at all and appear to be a in a phase of serious regression.

Yet, the NBA veteran has time to get his logo implanted on a tooth and the Lakers then promoted it on the team’s official Twitter account.

LeBron James appears to get his logo implanted on his tooth. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Do we think fans want to see this or do we think fans want to see a deep playoff run? It’d be one thing if the Lakers had been dominant last year, but that wasn’t the case. The team under LeBron’s leadership was terrible.

Now, instead of showcasing efforts to fix the situation, the team is promoting LeBron’s tooth.

LeBron James continues to demand attention. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It’s always a circus wherever LeBron goes and this is just the latest proof of that fact. Enjoy his tooth, Lakers fans, because there probably aren’t a lot of wins in your future.