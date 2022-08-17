Los Angeles Lakers Give LeBron James A Ridiculous Contract Extension

The King isn’t calling it quits.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, 37, and the Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to a pricey two-year, $97.1 million contract. The new deal includes a player option for 2024-25.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, James was entering the final year of his contract, worth $44.5 million.
Wojnarowski’s report adds that James’ new extension can jump to $111 million in total pay by 2024.
LeBron played the least amount of games in a season throughout his career in 2020-21 (45).
Los Angeles played without James for 26 contests due to an ankle injury and COVID sit-outs. The Lakers went 8-18 without LBJ and finished the season with a 33-49 record.
DEADLINE FOR LAKERS TO TRADE RUSSELL WESTBROOK HAS BEEN SET, PER REPORT
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has been asked for a long-term plan. His decision to seemingly go carte blanche James and brace on giving up the team’s remaining future first-round picks for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, if the GM gets lucky, shows that the script in LA may be as predictable as expected. … A complete mess.
