Clay Travis: LeBron Won’t Win A Championship If He Stays With The Lakers

Clay Travis reacted to the announcement of Lebron James’ two-year contract extension, paying him close to $100 million.

Clay said the problem is the Lakers aren’t very good as a team, so he doesn’t think that LeBron will ever win another title if he stays with the Lakers.

“I do not believe that Lebron is anywhere near winning another title,” the OutKick founder said.

In order to win another title, he would have to get himself traded, Clay explained.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: