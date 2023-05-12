LeBron James Tells Another Incredible Flopping Lie

Videos by OutKick

LeBron James continues to want people to believe he’s not a huge flopper.

The Lakers are currently up 3-2 against the Warriors in the playoffs, and there’s been some not-so-subtle digs at Los Angeles for a team that is embracing flopping to get an edge.

Flopping is a part of sports, especially basketball and soccer. It happens, but some people take it to a new level.

Enter LeBron James.

My @NBAonTNT report on Lakers’ player response to Steve Kerr’s claim of flopping: “Let them [expletive] and complain…” pic.twitter.com/xBcrNJDX5w — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 11, 2023

LeBron James denies being a flopper.

Following the Wednesday loss to the Warriors in game five, LeBron James claimed he’s “never been” on a team that flops.

Yes, you read that correctly. LeBron James claims not only does he not look to flop, he hasn’t played on a team that does.

Lakers’ LeBron James on Steve Kerr’s flopping allegations: “We’re just not a team that goes out there looking for flopping opportunities. That’s just not us. It’s actually never been any team I’ve played on in my 20 years.” pic.twitter.com/F4fsfufBiE — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 11, 2023

Thank goodness there’s definitely no film footage to prove LeBron James wrong, right? That certainly doesn’t exist.

Oh, wait. What have we found here? Let’s roll the tape.

LeBron with an early front runner for Flop of the Year pic.twitter.com/VXbO5Q3fLG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 23, 2019

LeBron has an interesting relationship with the truth.

As we’ve pointed out many times at OutKick, LeBron James seems to play pretty fast and loose with reality.

There are videos on the web dedicated to showcasing how much he flops. Yet, he looked the media right in the face and claimed he simply hasn’t played for a team that does it.

What is he talking about? Does LeBron James not realize NBA games are televised?

LeBron James tells another lie about flopping. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Flopping is also hardly the only topic LeBron James seems to stretch the truth with. No lie is better than when he claimed he knew Kobe Bryant was going to hang 81 on the Toronto Raptors, but there are plenty of other examples.

He claimed to listen to Migos before the group’s first mixtape, has often tried to convince people he’s reading books or watching movies he later appears to know nothing about, and of course, he’s claimed previously he doesn’t flop.

Nothing is funnier than roasting LeBron whenever he tries to change reality. The tape never lies, and the man has flopped too many times to count.