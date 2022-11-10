LeBron James Tells Another Glorious Lie

LeBron James is apparently allergic to telling the truth.

The Lakers star was recently caught telling what appeared to be a clear lie about Migos, and now, he followed that glorious comment up with one about needing to learn how to properly flop.

Following a 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, LeBron complained about only getting to the line four times, and said he needs to learn how to flop. Yes, LeBron James wants people to believe he doesn’t have a long history of flopping.

“I love physicality. But I also would like for the whistle to be blown when I get hit…I gotta learn how to flop or something. Seriously, I need to learn how to do that.”



Surely, there’s definitely no videos of LeBron James flopping, right? Nobody would be crazy enough to lie about flopping if there was video evidence, right?

Oh, wait, what do we have here? It looks like we’ve stumbled upon a treasure trove of videos of LeBron acting like he’s been shot after minimal contact.

Honestly, you almost have to respect LeBron James telling such an amazingly blatant lie. It’s not just that he lied, but he said it with so much confidence.

LeBron James said he didn’t know how to flop with all the confidence in the world, despite endless videos of him flopping in hilarious fashion.

LeBron James has a long history of saying absurd things.

For the record, this is far from the first highly false thing LeBron James has ever said. This is the same man who claimed he told people Kobe Bryant was going to score 81 ahead of time against the Raptors.

He also has a long and storied history of appearing to read books and then not having much knowledge of them. It’s truly beyond parody.

LeBron James claims he doesn’t know how to flop. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LeBron’s lying has gotten so bad that it’s become a legit meme on social media, and some of the reactions are hilarious.

“I remember the morning the Titanic departed from England, I was supposed to be on that ship. They called it unsinkable but I had a bad feeling” pic.twitter.com/muMIqpfQY1 — Molly (@FSUmollz) November 7, 2022

"You know when I first got to Miami in 2011, I just had a strange feeling that Osama Bin Laden was hiding in Abbottabad Pakistan. I told Coach Spo and D Wade about it and they set up a meeting with Obama and we got it done #JustAKidFromAkron" pic.twitter.com/Szzib2dJ4t — President-Elect Toguro (@PresidentToguro) November 8, 2022

With the Lakers struggling and no hope on the horizon, we should get plenty of more comical soundbites from LeBron before the season is over.