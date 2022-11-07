LeBron Appears To Lie While Paying Tribute To Murdered Rapper

LeBron James might have been caught in a pretty embarrassing lie while talking about Takeoff.

The Migos star was recently shot and killed while playing dice at a Houston bowling alley, and his death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

While talking about Takeoff’s death Sunday, LeBron James claimed he was listening to Migos all the way back in 2010 during his first year with the Heat.

There’s just one major problem with that claim. Migos’ first mixtape “Juug Season” didn’t come out until August 25, 2011. The first mixtape that generated some actual chart attention – “Y.R.N.” – didn’t drop until June 2013.

So, somehow, LeBron apparently knew about Migos dropping music before the actual group did. Pretty suspicious.

"I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010. You can ask any one of my teammates back then, they had no idea who the Migos was… I was like 'I'm telling you these guys are next.'"



LeBron paying homage to Takeoff



LeBron also decided to dress like Takeoff while arriving for the game. Why he felt that was a necessary move – other than getting attention – remains to be seen.

LeBron James has a history of making crazy claims.

For the record, this is hardly the first time LeBron James has been caught telling obvious lies. Nothing might be better than when he claimed he knew Kobe Bryant was going to drop 81 against the Raptors.

That’s the best of all his crazy claims, and you can now add this one to the list.

LeBron James just can’t seem to stay out of his own way. Whether it’s criticizing free speech after Daryl Morey supported Hong Kong or claiming he’s read books that he doesn’t seem to know anything about, the man just has a tendency to make outrageous claims.

There’s no doubt LeBron James is a hell of a basketball player. The man has four rings. He’s an outstanding basketball player, but outside of that, the Los Angeles Lakers star has a history of just sticking his foot in his mouth.

Why make these claims, LeBron? Why is this necessary?

LeBron James claims he listened to Migos a year before the group’s first mixtape. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

It should be fun to see what lie LeBron James comes up with next. There’s no doubt it’ll be very entertaining.