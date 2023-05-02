LeBron James’ Former Teammate Alex Caruso Appears To Confirm His Reading Shtick Is Fake

Videos by OutKick

LeBron James might not be doing a bunch of reading prior to games after all.

For years, LeBron James has occasionally been spotted with a book and claimed to indulge himself in some novels prior to getting on the court.

It was always ridiculous for far too many reasons to count, but none more so than the fact it always looked like he was only a few pages in. As far as I can tell, at no point was he spotted with a book 95% done.

During a Monday interview with Pat McAfee, former Lakers player Alex Caruso was asked if LeBron James was actually reading all those books or not.

Without hesitation, Caruso responded with a bewildered look and asked, “Wait, what books?” If that doesn’t sum it up, I don’t know what does.

LeBron James gets exposed.

For the record, this definitely isn’t the first time the Lakers star and four-time champion has had his reading shtick blown up publicly.

The greatest example was a few years ago when he was asked his favorite part of “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” and couldn’t formulate a coherent answer other than the civil rights activist was a “very smart man.” That’s like asking someone their favorite part of “Harry Potter” and getting “he was a wizard” for a response. Thanks for the in-depth analysis!

Seriously, watch the hilarious moment below. It’s an all-timer for LeBron James.

Let’s also not forget when LeBron James claimed to be a big “Godfather” fan, and when asked his favorite moment, responded with “There’s too many different phrases and too many different lines in that movie to just categorize one.”

You couldn’t make this up if you tried.

LeBron seems to have a tough relationship with the truth.

Appearing to stretch the truth on books or movies is hardly the only thing LeBron James has appeared to exaggerate.

He infamously claimed he knew ahead of time Kobe Bryant was going to score 81 on the Toronto Raptors and even said he heard Migos music before the first mixtape even came out.

His claims have gotten so ridiculous they’re now a meme.

“I remember the morning the Titanic departed from England, I was supposed to be on that ship. They called it unsinkable but I had a bad feeling” pic.twitter.com/muMIqpfQY1 — Molly (@FSUmollz) November 7, 2022

"You know when I first got to Miami in 2011, I just had a strange feeling that Osama Bin Laden was hiding in Abbottabad Pakistan. I told Coach Spo and D Wade about it and they set up a meeting with Obama and we got it done #JustAKidFromAkron" pic.twitter.com/Szzib2dJ4t — President-Elect Toguro (@PresidentToguro) November 8, 2022

Now, a former teammate is on record that he has absolutely no idea what books LeBron James was allegedly reading. Once again, he appears to be caught in a tough position. Reporters now have a duty to grill him on every book he’s spotted with. Expose this man. Expose LeBron James for seemingly never actually reading any book well enough to explain it.