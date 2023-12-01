LeBron James Business Partner, Maverick Carter, Admitted To FBI That He Illegally Bet On NBA Games: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

According to a new report from the Washington Post, Maverick Carter bet thousands of dollars on the NBA through an illegal bookie. Carter is the business partner and childhood friend of the league’s biggest star, LeBron James.

The Post reports that “Carter made the admission during a November 2021 interview with federal agents investigating bookie Wayne Nix, who has since pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his role running a sprawling offshore sports-betting ring.”

“In 2021 and before 38 states and the District of Columbia legalized sports betting, Maverick Carter was interviewed a single time by federal law enforcement regarding their investigation into Wayne Nix,” a spokesman for both James and Carter, Adam Mendelsohn, told the Post in a statement.

“Mr. Carter was not the target of the investigation, cooperated, was never charged, and never contacted again on the matter,” he added while also saying that Carter’s betting “had nothing to do” with LeBron James.

Maverick Carter (right), a childhood friend and business partner of NBA superstar LeBron James (left), admitted to betting thousands on NBA games. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

The report also states that Carter said he “could not remember” if he ever bet on a Los Angeles Lakers game while James was on the team.

That’s certainly not a denial and definitely raises questions about whether or not Carter used information from James to make his wagers.

OutKick reached out to the NBA and asked if they were aware of Carter’s betting and whether or not they had or planned to investigate. We also inquired on whether or not his betting gives the appearance of impropriety since Carter has a long history with James.

The NBA did not respond to our request for comment.

The interview of Carter by the FBI occurred in 2021. Many states began allowing legal sports betting starting in 2018. However, Carter lives in California, a state that still does not permit legal sports betting.

Again, we don’t yet know what Maverick Carter knew when he made those bets. The NBA does not allow its employees, including players, to bet on the NBA regardless of state legality.

However, there are no rules for business partners. Thus, Carter isn’t prohibited by the league from betting.

But, it’s fair game to question if he used knowledge from James to make money on games. The NBA has a well-documented history of problems when it comes to gambling.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to a referee during an NBA game. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy served time in prison for affecting the outcome of games to aid in an illegal gambling ring.

Whether or not James knew about Carter’s gambling, this is a terrible look for him.

We already know James has no problem taking money from China and keeping his mouth shut about their human rights violations.

The fact that one of his closest friends engaged in illegal betting on the league in which he plays shouldn’t come as a major shock.

Don’t expect James to say anything about it, though. He hates people telling him to “shut up and dribble,” but is happy to do so when it suits him.

This seems to be the perfect time to do just that.