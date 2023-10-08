LeBron James Reacts To Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen Using Audible Bearing NBA Player’s Name Against Jaguars

Videos by OutKick

The Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars squared off in London on Sunday morning. For the majority of Americans, that means early-morning NFL action. Late in the first half, Bills QB Josh Allen screamed “LeBron James!” to change the offensive play.

I wonder what that "LeBron James" audible Josh Allen yelled out meant 🤔 . LOL 😂 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 8, 2023

The Bills ultimately ran a pass play that Allen completed to wide receiver Gabe Davis, who picked up 10 yards.

The Bills social media team, though, made it seem as if the play went for a touchdown.

That’s OK because it fits perfectly with the “LeBron James” theme. Saying something misleading on social media is a LeBron James specialty. Perhaps that’s what the Bills meant.

James, one of the most famous — and rich — athletes on the planet, constantly cries about how America is out to get him as a black man. He plays the victim card often, and taught his son to do the same.

That raises a good question about the Buffalo Bills audible. What does it mean? Is it a special play designed to draw a penalty on the defense? No one flops in American sports like the drama “King.”

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen invoked LeBron James (pictured) for an audible during the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Perhaps Josh Allen is alerting his team that the defense is going to complain heavily after the play and explain how the referees are out to get them.

Those would both fit the “LeBron James” category.

Since they’re in London, maybe Allen and the Bills are planning to build a school for children that performs really poorly while siphoning money from taxpayers.

That’s another perfect use of “LeBron James” name during an NFL game.

Whatever it is, the Bills used it. And their offense looked terrible for most of the contest.

Coincidence?