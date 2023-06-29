Like Father, Like Son: Bronny James Is Already Playing The Victim Role

Videos by OutKick

Bronny James wants people to think he’s an underdog.

LeBron James’ son is a freshman at USC, and he faces significant expectations with the Trojans this upcoming season. After all, his dad is one of the greatest basketball players to ever live.

He’s also a standout player in his own right. He was a five star recruit in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class and a top 2 recruit.

Yet, he apparently thinks everyone is doubting him.

Bronny James tries to claim people are doubting his abilities. (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

Bronny James perfectly executes the victim role.

Despite being the son of a legend and top recruit, Bronny has successfully played the underdog card.

He posted on his Instagram story that he “can’t wait to prove y’all wrong.” Yes, the former five star recruit is apparently an underdog.

The player ESPN projected as a lottery pick believes everyone is out to get him. Does that make sense? It sure as hell shouldn’t.

Bronny letting people know 👀 pic.twitter.com/1OWAZ9Br2k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 28, 2023

Like father, like son.

LeBron James is notorious for being an attention hound and always behaving like the world is out to get him. It’s almost like he forgets who he is.

The man claims he doesn’t flop, despite hours of video evidence. He also acted like the world was crashing down when Daryl Morey supported freedom in Hong Kong.

LeBron James has never found a camera he didn’t want on him and to make himself the center of attention.

Bronny James was a top prep recruit. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

It looks like Bronny James has inherited that spirit from his dad. Who is he trying to prove wrong? He’s one of the most recruited players in the history of college basketball.

Again, ESPN projected him as a lottery pick. It’s insane anyone with his pedigree, recruit ranking and NBA outlook could ever un-ironically write he’s looking to prove people wrong. People expect Bronny James to be awesome.

Yet, just like his father, he’s managed to spin the narrative. It must run in the family.

Will Bronny James be a dominant player at USC? (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Don’t get it twisted, folks. Bronny James is absolutely not an underdog. He comes from basketball royalty and is a great player in his own right. To pretend otherwise is simply pure delusion.