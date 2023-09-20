Las Vegas Raiders’ Chandler Jones Headed To Non-Football Injury List Amid Erratic Hold-Out

Videos by OutKick

One of the stranger NFL storylines this season focuses on the stand-off between the Las Vegas Raiders and Chandler Jones.

On Wednesday, the Raiders moved the four-time Pro Bowl defensive end from the active roster to the non-football injury list.

The Raiders are calling it a “personal matter” for Jones.

With the move, Las Vegas is not obligated to pay Jones’ base salary and will require the player to sit at least four games; thus freeing up a roster spot for LV.

Jones’ issues with the Raiders have nothing to do with pay or play disputes.

Instead of a clear-cut dispute, Jones’ holdout holds little reason and shrouds the player’s future in a startling mystery.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 18: Defensive end Chandler Jones #55 of the Las Vegas Raiders talks to fans before a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

His animosity toward the team became evident after Labor Day weekend this year. Jones called out his team on social media for allegedly denying him entrance to their training facility that weekend. He doubled down on his vitriol as one post stated that Jones would never play for Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler again.

“It’s a shame that I am a top athlete with 112 sacks in the NFL, and I have to go to a local gym to work out during the season for no apparent reason this is wild to me Josh and you know it you need to do what’s right,” Jones posted.

Jones stayed away from practice amid his erratic online behavior.

Days after his social media rant, Jones launched a diatribe about the Raiders sending a wellness worker to check on him.

Jones’ most troubling posts appeared in recent days. He claimed to possess blackmail-level dirt on Raiders owner Mark Davis, launching vague allegations of sexually charged material. The player later deleted the claims from his social media and alleged that his account had been hacked.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones takes questions during a news conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center on June 1, 2023, in Henderson, Nevada. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Raiders fans grew curious as to why the team retained Jones. After two weeks of distractions, Las Vegas is finally doing away with Jones.

Head coach Josh McDaniels has traipsed around the issue, saying he’s unclear of the full story and letting the requisite process play out per the counsel of the Raiders’ brain trust.

With Jones in apparent distress, fans only hope the player gets well enough to play football again.

Chandler Jones joined the Raiders in 2022, signing a three-year, $51 million contract. He ended the year with 4.5 sacks and 38 combined tackles.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 04: Defensive end Chandler Jones #55 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)