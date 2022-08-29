An absolutely insane Las Vegas brawl was captured on video, and the footage needs to be seen to be believed.

In a video making the rounds on social media, some barely-clothed women who appear to be dressed as naughty nuns got into a melee with a group of individuals in the Fremont region of Vegas.

While it’s not crystal clear what started the situation, a man in a green shirt can be seen getting into it with one of the naughty nuns. Once the first strike was thrown, all hell broke loose.

Kick back and embrace the carnage below. It’s without a doubt one of the best fight videos we’ve seen in a long time.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE AND CONTENT

I need to know what started this fight like I need air in my lungs. What was being said before the first strike was thrown?

I’ve been breaking it down like the Zapruder film, and it’s clear whatever happened between this man and the naughty nun was the flashpoint of the brawl.

It looked like they might have been just having some casual words, but it immediately pivoted to a physical altercation.

From there, things only got crazier. Before everyone was separated, one of the nuns appeared to be in a headlock that would make Dana White blush.

Granted, the nun appeared to be outnumbered, but I think it’s safe to say nobody was fighting with much honor in this situation.

Lastly, if you go to Vegas and end up in a brawl, you’re probably a loser and you’re doing vacation all wrong. Vegas is about drinking some cold beers with the boys, blowing money on the tables, catching a show or boxing match and cutting loose.

It’s not meant to be a destination to do your best impression of Conor McGregor in the octagon. Leave that back at home.

Let us know in the comments what you think of this all-time great altercation. It might be a minute or two before we see this one topped.