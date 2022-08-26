Fight Breaks Out On Denver Airport Train As America Continues To Lose Its Mind

Just when you think pigs causing trouble at airports might slow down with kids going back to school and the seasons preparing to change, we get scumbags jumping on a Denver International Airport train where fists started flying.

According to KDVR, airport officials claimed this fight was a “minor” incident, but as you can see from the footage that was posted to social media, multiple fights broke out while passengers attempted to get from the main terminal to their gates without having to drop the gloves.

A passenger on the train told KDVR that two people, who were presumed to be drunk, started the fight. A quick analysis of the video shows what appears to be some scumbag pointing at a guy wearing a mask and then it’s on from there.

The same eyewitness says that by the time the train pulled into Concourse A, the brawl was cleaned up and passengers went their own way. Police said no one was injured in the brawl and no charges were filed.

Just another day at American airports.

As I’ve written multiple times this summer, it’s time for the scumbags in this country to max out their credit cards once and for all. Remember when it was rare to see a troublemaker scumbag at the airport? Now it’s impossible to move 10 feet without some disheveled loser scumbag in pajamas looking to cause problems.

The solution to this mess is that airports should be forced to build budget airline terminals. If you want to be a scumbag loser, you go to the scumbag loser terminal where flights at $9 with a $100 checked-baggage fee. You can suck down keg beer, eat meat missiles and take your chances that a 40-man brawl won’t take place in the aisle of your flight.

Let the rest of us fly in peace.

Here’s another airport fight. Send these losers to the loser terminal!