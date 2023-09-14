Las Vegas Family Continues To Claim Aliens Were In Their Backyard

Videos by OutKick

A Las Vegas family is refusing to back down from the claim aliens were in their backyard after drawing national attention.

A stunning 911 call was made public from late April in early June that appeared to show the Kenmore family demanding assistance after allegedly spotting aliens in their backyard.

There’s like an eight foot person beside it and another one is inside it and it has big eyes and it’s looking at us and it’s still there…I swear to God this is not a joke. This is actually…We’re terrified,” Angel Kenmore said in the stunning 911 call.

To make matters more interesting, the police who responded to the scene also admitted to seeing something fall out of the sky. What that object was remains unknown.

Kenmore family continues to claim aliens were near their house.

Now, several months later, the family is refusing to back down from the claim aliens were in their backyard. The Kenmore family spoke with Inside Edition, stuck to the claim and even drew what they allegedly saw.

Aliens or not, the Kenmore family remains convinced aliens were near their Las Vegas house.

To make matters even more interesting, the police who investigated the situation do not believe it was a hoax call.

Now, that doesn’t mean aliens were prancing around the Kenmore’s backyard. It just means the police likely believe the Kenmore family truly *thinks* they saw something.

It’s an important distinction to make. What we do know for sure is the Kenmore family is sticking to their story. They claim aliens were roaming around the estate’s backyard, and are sticking to it.

Do I think aliens were in their backyard? Probably not. There’s no evidence other than their word, and the cops who said they saw something fall. However, that could have been a meteor, a plane or perhaps a shooting star. For now, the mystery remains and the Kenmore family is sticking to their guns. Let the debates continue.