Vegas Man Reports Eight-Foot Tall Aliens In His Backyard Following UFO Crash, Police Also Saw Something Fall From The Sky

Videos by OutKick

An incredible 911 call from Las Vegas alleges aliens crashed into a random person’s backyard.

As loyal OutKick readers are very well-aware, speculation about UFOs and aliens is soaring these days.

It’s an incredibly popular topic, especially after a whistleblower alleged the government has alien bodies and crashed crafts.

Now, this call from Las Vegas will send interest soaring.

Did aliens crash in Las Vegas?

The call was placed shortly before midnight on April 30, and alleged massive creatures had crashed in the caller’s backyard.

“There’s like an eight foot person beside it and another one is inside it and it has big eyes and it’s looking at us and it’s still there,” the caller told police in 911 audio released by 8 News NOW.

“I swear to God this is not a joke. This is actually…we’re terrified,” the caller further added over the phone in a tone that definitely didn’t sound rushed or terrified. The caller also claimed the creatures “look like aliens” and “They’re not human. 100% not human.”

To add more intrigue to the situation, a police camera actually picked up something in the sky shortly before the 911 call happened.

“I’m not going to BS, you guys. One of my partners said they saw something fall out of the sky, too. So that’s why I’m kind of curious. Did you see anything land in your backyard,” a Vegas police officer asked the unnamed caller when responding to the call, according to 8 News NOW.

Sources tell the outlet it is very likely something crashed in the home’s backyard, but it’s still not known what it was several weeks later.

You can watch the full report below.

Are there a reasons to be skeptical?

The most interesting part about this case is the police claim to have seen something fall out of the sky around the same time the 911 call came in. That gives the situation a lot more credibility.

It wouldn’t mean much if it was just one person calling 911. It wouldn’t have any credibility. The police claiming to have seen something definitely beefs up the claim.

However, I have one major question: Why aren’t there photos?

Are aliens real? (Credit: Getty Images)

If aliens allegedly crash in your backyard and you have a phone, would you not start snapping pictures? Hell, if you have a gun – which lots of people in Las Vegas do – it would be reasonable to start blasting.

All bets are off if an eight foot tall alien is strolling around your backyard. Get a rifle and start slinging lead.

At the very least, take a photo. The fact there are no photos and nobody else actually saw these alleged creatures is a major red flag. Having said that, the fact the police did see it is unbelievably intriguing.

Las Vegas man claims aliens crashed in his backyard. (Credit: Getty Images)

Was it aliens? Is there a simpler explanation? Is it all fake? Give us your theories in the comments below.