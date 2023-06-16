Las Vegas 911 UFO Report Not A Hoax Call: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Las Vegas Police do not believe a Las Vegas family created a hoax involving a crashed UFO and aliens.

Shockwaves were sent through the internet when it was revealed a Las Vegas family called 911 at the end of April claiming eight-foot tall aliens were in their backyard following a UFO crash.

The situation was made more bizarre when police admitted to also seeing something fall out of the sky. An investigation from 8 News NOW Las Vegas revealed that while aliens might not be responsible, it was also not a cooked up hoax.

Was the Vegas 911 UFO call a hoax or is there a different explanation?

The investigation from 8 News NOW Las Vegas claims the object seen falling out of the sky was likely a small meteor hundreds of miles away from Sin City. The report also claimed video showing a loud crash wasn’t actually from the end of April, but was filmed a couple weeks earlier by a neighbor. It’s unclear if the family was aware of this when provided the video.

However, reports of police setting up surveillance equipment at the home to look for problems and claims of suspicious individuals in the area are true. However, at least one of the suspicious individuals was identified as a retired cop just curious about the situation. Most importantly, police believe that no matter what happened, the families intentions were solid when they picked up the phone and dialed 911.

“Police do not believe this was a hoax call, which could be a crime if done intentionally,” the report stated. You can watch the full report below.

What is the truth?

This is a very good in-depth report from 8 News NOW Las Vegas that takes a hard look at the situation from different angles.

What’s most interesting is the police do not believe the family cooked anything up. As the report noted, that would be a crime.

Instead, it seems like the family might have had a reasonable belief something was going on. As for whether or not eight-foot tall creatures were actually spotted, that’s a claim that can’t be proven and you should definitely remain skeptical.

Give us your best theories in the comments below. I’m fascinated to hear what you all think!