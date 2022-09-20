Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin had no interest in pouring it on Georgia Tech.

The Rebels boat raced the Yellow Jackets 42-0 Saturday, but he held back from really cranking it up because Georgia Tech’s coach Geoff Collins is fighting for his job.

Instead of running up the score, the Rebels only threw the ball twice with Luke Altmyer.

Lane Kiffin purposely didn’t dial up more aggressive plays down the stretch.

“I would have liked the opportunity to throw more with Luke, but having empathy for what was going on in that game on the other sideline and the hot seat or whatever he’s on, just didn’t really feel like it was right, where if it was a couple score game Luke would have gotten to throw more there,” Kiffin explained Monday when talking about holding back, according to On3.

Lane Kiffin admits Ole Miss held back against Georgia Tech because of Geoff Collins’ job security. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Geoff Collins is currently 10-27 at Georgia Tech, and there’s a very good chance the program will have a new coach sooner than later.

If the Rebels went out and hung 70 on the Yellow Jackets, it might have only accelerated the inevitable. Clearly, Lane Kiffin had no interest in participating in helping Collins lose his job.

Beating a team 42-0 is a massive blowout win, but given the fact Altmyer threw the ball just twice when it was his time under center should tell you Kiffin wanted to keep the score under control.

Lane Kiffin discusses beating Georgia Tech. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will it save Collins’ job? No, but at least Kiffin can feel like he didn’t help speed up the process.