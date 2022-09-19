Lane Kiffin Personally Thanks Fan For Calling Ole Miss Football ‘Mediocre’

Lane Kiffin is in a league of his own when it comes to college football coaches on Twitter. The Ole Miss head coach knows how to promote both his brand and his school’s brand unlike anyone else. Kiffin personally thanking a fan for calling his Rebels “mediocre” is just the latest example of that.

Ole Miss annihilated Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Saturday, 42-0. It was the Rebels’ first semi-legitimate test of the season after home wins over Troy and Central Arkansas.

The Rebels passed the test with ease, but Atlanta-based media personality Steak Shapiro didn’t think the Yellow Jackets were anywhere near a formidable opponent, to begin with. Shapiro labeled the Rebels “a mediocre SEC team,” which Kiffin saw as an opportunity to thank him for the anti-rat poison words.

Rat poison is, of course, Nick Saban’s phrase for when the media over-hypes Alabama. Kiffin coached under Saban for a few seasons, so he’s earned the right to use the phrase, and has since arrived in Oxford in 2020.

Appreciate no 🐀 ☠️. thank you!!! Perfect timing for the guys. Good luck the rest of the season @GeorgiaTechFB @OleMissFB https://t.co/caOzFxI739 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) September 19, 2022

Most coaches around the country wouldn’t acknowledge this sort of tweet calling their team “mediocre,” but this proves Kiffin’s social media genius. He didn’t make it about himself, used it as a chance to motivate his team, and only took a subtle jab at Shapiro in the process.

While Ole Miss has played lesser opponents in each of its first three games, the numbers are still impressive. The Rebels have outscored their opponents 129-13 with their closest game being a 28-10 win over Troy in the season opener. Ole Miss held Georgia Tech to just 214 total yards while picking up 547 yards itself.

After hosting Tulsa on Sept. 24, things get real for Kiffin and the Rebels when No. 8 Kentucky comes to town on Oct. 1.