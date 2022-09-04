Ole Miss Offense ‘Miserable,’ Lane Kiffin Says After Beating Troy 28-10 With QB Jaxson Dart

USC transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart started for Ole Miss Saturday and helped beat Troy, 28-10, but Rebels’ coach Lane Kiffin was anything but pleased with his attack.

“It’s great our defense showed up today,” Kiffin said. “About as ugly as you can play in the second half offensively.”

Ole Miss took a 21-3 lead at the half on three long scoring drives, but the Rebels managed just a 12-yard touchdown pass from Dart to wide receiver Malik Heath in the second half. Dart finished 18-of-27 passing for 154 yards.

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI – SEPTEMBER 03: Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels drops back to pass during the first half of the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

“They probably got bored in the second half,” Kiffin said of the early departures from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. “I would, too, with our offense. We have high standards. We need to improve a lot.”

That will be with Luke Altmyer at quarterback next week against Central Arkansas. But Kiffin, who did not name a starting quarterback last week publicly, said the plan all along before Saturday was to start Dart in the opener and Altmyer in game two. Then he will reasses going into game three at Georgia Tech on Sept. 17.

Running back Zach Evans did gain 130 yards on 20 carries for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss’ defense held Troy to 60 rushing yards on 33 carries.