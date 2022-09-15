SEC Week 3 Predictions: A Pivotal Saturday Awaits For A Number Of Teams

SEC week 3 is upon us and the craziness that has already occurred around the conference could be hard to top. I can see continued trouble for some teams.

The key SEC matchups will take place at Auburn, LSU, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M and South Carolina. All of these teams are looking to avoid catastrophe.

The slate of games might be lackluster at other campuses, but if last weekend was any indication, the upset is coming.

Georgia vs. South Carolina

I’m having a hard time believing South Carolina can keep up with the Bulldogs on Saturday. Maybe it’s the beating that the Gamecocks took against Arkansas or what I saw out of Georgia against Oregon.

Yes, Spencer Rattler has the ability to make plays outside the pocket, but Gamecock receivers will have to get open, which is a cause for concern.

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett could have a monster day against this South Carolina defense if they can’t get after the quarterback.

Part of me wants to think that Shane Beamer can rally the troops and have his team ready to go, but I don’t know if that’s enough to keep this game close in the third quarter. I’m hoping to be wrong and we get a good game.

Georgia 35, South Carolina 17

Penn State vs. Auburn

This game at Auburn will come down to the quarterbacks, simply put. How TJ Finley performs against this Nittany Lion defense will dictate the the momentum.

I could see Auburn running back Tank Bigsby having a decent game on Saturday, after rushing for 80 yards against San Jose State. The key matchup is the Auburn defense against Penn State QB Sean Clifford. If the Tigers can force Clifford into mistakes, James Franklin might have to insert freshman Drew Allar into a hostile environment.

James Franklin travels to SEC country to face Bryan Harsin. Photos via Getty.

This game being played at Auburn will undoubtedly give the Tigers an advantage, but how Bryan Harsin uses QB’s TJ Finley and Robby Ashford could be the key ingredient to a win.

I don’t trust this Auburn offense at the moment, but the same could be said about the Penn State defense. We’ve got ourselves a crapshoot on Saturday afternoon on the plains.

Auburn 24, Penn State 20

Mississippi State @ LSU

If Will Rogers gets time in the pocket to sling the football around, Mississippi State will be walking out of Baton Rouge with a win.

The LSU defense worries me in this game, especially in the secondary. But, getting pressure on Rogers and forcing mistakes could be the catalyst for an LSU win.

The Tigers will have Jayden Daniels at quarterback, which should make for an interesting matchup with the Bulldog linebackers outside the pocket. Having said that, Daniels is better in the up-tempo style, so keep an eye on Brian Kelly getting fancy with the offensive strategy.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly heads into his first SEC matchup against Mississippi St. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

I think it’s safe to assume that Mike Leach will have a few tricks up his sleeve Saturday night. LSU needs this win, but the Bulldogs are primed for an offensive shootout.

Mississippi State 31, LSU 23

Miami @ Texas A&M

Just when we thought this game wouldn’t have bigger implications, the Aggies dropped the ball against App State.

Now, we’re waiting to see if the Aggies can bounce back from that terrible loss and beat the Hurricanes. The offensive output from Haynes King and play calling from Jimbo Fisher has to take the next step, with Saturday’s loss looking uglier every time I turn on the tape.

If Mario Cristobal rolls into College Station and defeats the Aggies in primetime on Saturday night, the fires will be hard to extinguish inside the Texas A&M football building.

Miami Hurricanes HC Mario Cristobal will lead his team into College Station in Week 3. (Courtesy of Miami Athletics)

You would think Jimbo Fisher will have his team ready for a battle, but it’s hard to decipher what’s going on inside the program right now. I do think the Aggies grab the win, but they won’t run the Hurricanes out of town.

Texas A&M 27, Miami 20

Ole Miss @ Georgia Tech

If there was ever a game that Tech coach Geoff Collins needed to win, it would be this one.

Ole Miss is headed to Atlanta with Zach Evans in the backfield and a Yellow Jacket defense that struggles against the run. I don’t care if it’s Jaxon Dart or Luke Altmyer throwing the ball for the Rebels, they’ll get the win on Saturday afternoon.

Ole Miss 34, Georgia Tech 17

You can find the rest of the SEC schedule here, but these non-conference games are brutal to watch.

We’ll see if Saturday produces any fireworks, but I sure like the chances.