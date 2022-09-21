Kansas Coach Lance Leipold Breaks His Silence On Nebraska Rumors

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold doesn’t want to add gas to the Nebraska rumors.

Leipold’s name has been near the top of the list for the Cornhuskers ever since Nebraska canned Scott Frost following multiple terrible seasons.

It’s believed the Kansas coach and Matt Campbell are options 1A and 1B for the job in Lincoln. However, Leipold is trying to tamp things down, and he claimed he didn’t take the job with the Jayhawks to just leave.

“My wife Kelly and I, we came to Lawrence, Kansas not to move. You know, at this stage of our career, it’s flattering … Our focus is to build the Kansas Jayhawks into a winner and a consistent winner for the long haul,” Leipold told Ryan Leaf when addressing the rumors swirling about his future.

While it’s not a real in-depth response from Leipold to Ryan Leaf, it certainly didn’t say he’s 100% staying in Lawrence forever.

In fact, he made it clear he’s just trying to enjoy the moment. That definitely leaves the door open for a lot of things to happen down the road.

Nebraska needs to be bold with Lance Leipold.

As I’ve said many times before, the Cornhuskers absolutely need to take a run at getting the Kansas coach. He’s been a winner everywhere he’s gone.

Now, he has Kansas off to a 3-0 start for the first time in 13 years. With another win, it will be the best season for the Jayhawks since 2009.

If Leipold can win at Kansas, he can win anywhere. You give him the resources Nebraska has, and the Kansas coach can probably get the Cornhuskers rolling within a year or two.

Nebraska fans are desperate for a quality football team in Lincoln. The good people of Nebraska love their football, but haven’t had a solid team since Bo Pelini got fired.

Leipold is probably the best option on the table if Urban Meyer is truly out. Pick up the phone and make him an offer he can’t refuse.