Kansas Is Rolling, Starts 3-0 For The First Time In 13 Years

Lance Leipold has the Kansas Jayhawks rolling after a Saturday night win over Houston.

The Jayhawks followed up wins over Tennessee Tech and West Virginia with a dominating 48-30 win on the road over Houston.

Now, for the first time since 2009, the Jayhawks are 3-0 to start the season.

Kansas is 3-0 for the first time since 2009 😎pic.twitter.com/raQYpCg06T — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 18, 2022

If Kansas gets one more win this season, it will also be the first time since the 2009 season the Jayhawks won more than three games in a year.

It’s hard to believe that’s a real stat, but it is.

Kansas is 3-0 for the first time since 2009. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Not only is Kansas 3-0, but Leipold already has more road wins than the last five Kansas coaches combined.

The former UW-Whitewater and Buffalo coach took over arguably the biggest joke in the P5, and he now has them playing at a relatively high level.

Turner Gill, Charlie Weis, Clint Bowen, David Beaty, Les Miles combined for 2 road wins.



Lance Leipold already has 3. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) September 18, 2022

How long can it last? That remains to be seen, but there’s no question Leipold’s job in Lawrence is incredibly secure, but he might not be there for long.

His name is being attached to the Nebraska job, and if you can win with the Jayhawks, you can absolutely win in Lincoln.

Lance Leipold has Kansas off to a 3-0 start. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

It’s been a bit sneaky, but Kansas is quickly becoming one of the best stories in all of college football. Up next is Duke, and if Kansas starts the season 4-0, there’s no doubt heads will explode.