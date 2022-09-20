Nebraska Reportedly Eyeing Two Big 12 Coaches

Nebraska is reportedly taking aim at a pair of Big 12 coaches.

The Cornhuskers are searching for a new coach since Scott Frost was fired after going 16-31 since 2018, and it sounds like Kansas coach Lance Leipold and Iowa State coach Matt Campbell remain high on the list, according to The Athletic.

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien also joins Leipold and Campbell as the three men the Cornhuskers want the most

Will Nebraska hire Lance Leipold? (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Leipold and Campbell have both been mentioned as the two leading candidates ever since the moment the Frost got fired by the Cornhuskers,

More than a week into the search for a new head coach, it sounds like the pair has only been solidified as the top two options for the squad in Lincoln.

Lance Leipold and Matt Campbell are both attractive prospects for Nebraska.

Campbell is 45-34 during his time with the Cyclones. He’s absolutely exceeded expectations.

Ames isn’t an easy place to win, but Campbell has been above .500 every single season, other than his first one.

Will Nebraska hire Iowa State coach Matt Campbell? (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)

Arguably just as impressive as Campbell’s tenure with the Cyclones is Leipold’s success at the D1 level. In his final three seasons with Buffalo, the former UW-Whitewater coach went 24-10 and he currently has Kansas 3-0 going into week four.

For the first time since 2009, the Jayhawks actually have a football team capable of winning games.

Lance Leipold and Matt Campbell are top targets for Nebraska. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

As for Bill O’Brien, he had some success at Penn State and is currently a member of Nick Saban’s rehab program for fired coaches.

He’s not a bad option, but is there really a ton of energy there for him to take over in Lincoln? Hard to imagine that’s the case.

Who will Nebraska hire? (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Nebraska should go bold and go with Leipold. If you can win at Kansas, you can win anywhere.