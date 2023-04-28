Lamar Odom Offers To Help Bam Margera At His Rehab Center

Videos by OutKick

It’s been a rough road for Bam Margera. If he wants help, though, Lamar Odom is reaching out his hand.

Margera turned himself in to police Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting his brother earlier this week. This incident is just the latest in a string of troubles for Margera that includes domestic abuse and alcoholism.

TMZ caught up with Odom this week in Manhattan Beach to ask him about Margera’s struggles. Odom, who publicly dealt with addiction to drugs and alcohol throughout the 2010s, offered to help.

The former Lakers forward opened his own rehab centers earlier this year and feels “his destiny is to help others.” He offered to bring in Margera — free of charge.

“If he wants the help, then it’s here for him. I’m reaching out my arms to him,” Odom said. “All he has to do is show up.”

Bam Margera surrendered to police in Pennsylvania Thursday.

He faces one count of simple assault, harassment and four counts of terroristic threats for allegedly attacking his brother Jesse.

Jesse says he found a note from his brother that read, “If you even f-cking think of calling the police on me, I will officially f-ck you up.” Jesse said he found his brother in the kitchen urinating in the sink. Bam allegedly started “punching him, striking him in the right eye, nose and left ear.”

Police said he threatened to shoot Jesse in the head before fleeing the scene.

But in an Instagram post Thursday, Margera denied the allegations.

I just got out of the courthouse with my lawyers. Everything went great and the false accusations of what my brother says are not true and he will be sued for defamation as well as being evicted from castle bam sooner than later. The reason this happened is because I read his phone saying he wants me back in California and he wants to find a way to 302 me. F-ck him. Instagram: @captaincreamstain

Odom has three substance recovery centers in Southern California. He said he’s happy to help Margera, but only if he truly wants the help.

Margera has been in and out of rehab over the past couple of years.

His preliminary court hearing is scheduled for May 25.