Former Laker Lamar Odom Is Helping Substance Abusers After Surviving Overdose

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom is making a difference in the lives of substance abusers after enduring a personal struggle with drugs and alcohol throughout the 2010s.

According to TMZ, Odom has joined a group of investors to open up three substance recovery clinics across LA, which will include detox centers and residential homes according to the outlet.

Lamar Odom Making A Difference

A representative from Odom’s team relayed that the former NBA player is attempting to do the most with his second chance at life after suffering a drug overdose in 2015. Odom is joining Christian rapper Dontae Ralston and legendary skateboarder Dennis Martinez in the operation.

Lamar Odom attends the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party at Hollywood Palladium on May 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

“He wants to help everyone he can,” Odom’s rep said. “He is thankful that he was given a second chance at his life and feels his destiny is to help others.”

Odom has certainly done the most with his opportunities after leading a successful career in the NBA. From joining the booming realm of celebrity boxing to appearing on television programs such as “Dancing With The Stars” and “Celebrity Big Brother,” the ex-player shook off the tumultuous final years of basketball where he struggled with arrests and dating a Kardashian.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

Odom was a two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers. The crafty lefty also won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011.