Former Laker Lamar Odom Is Helping Substance Abusers After Surviving Overdose

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom is making a difference in the lives of substance abusers after enduring a personal struggle with drugs and alcohol throughout the 2010s.
According to TMZ, Odom has joined a group of investors to open up three substance recovery clinics across LA, which will include detox centers and residential homes according to the outlet.
Lamar Odom Making A Difference
A representative from Odom’s team relayed that the former NBA player is attempting to do the most with his second chance at life after suffering a drug overdose in 2015. Odom is joining Christian rapper Dontae Ralston and legendary skateboarder Dennis Martinez in the operation.
“He wants to help everyone he can,” Odom’s rep said. “He is thankful that he was given a second chance at his life and feels his destiny is to help others.”
Odom has certainly done the most with his opportunities after leading a successful career in the NBA. From joining the booming realm of celebrity boxing to appearing on television programs such as “Dancing With The Stars” and “Celebrity Big Brother,” the ex-player shook off the tumultuous final years of basketball where he struggled with arrests and dating a Kardashian.
Odom was a two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers. The crafty lefty also won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011.
