Police Arrest ‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera For Public Intoxication, Causing Scene At L.A. Restaurant

Videos by OutKick

“Jackass” and “Viva La Bam” star Bam Margera, 43, was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon after getting into a screaming match with a woman at a Thai restaurant and being drunk in public.

According to TMZ, Burbank police were called to the restaurant, where Margera’s estranged wife and their five-year-old son were eating. The woman arguing with Margera has yet to be identified, according to current details of the arrest.

Margera caused a stir at the establishment. As police arrived at 3:45 p.m. (PST) and Margera was spotted pacing in and out of the restaurant. When police encountered Margera, he was incoherent, according to the outlet. Margera was arrested and booked for misdemeanor public intoxication.

Margera has been involved in several appearances of public intoxication and trips to rehab for his struggles with alcoholism.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

Bam Margera’s History of Abuse

In 2009, Margera entered a rehab clinic after an intervention from friends but voluntarily left after four days. Since then, Margera has had run-ins with DUIs, bouts of public intoxication and personal troubles involving his wife and son.

Bam Margera married Nicole Boyd in 2013. The couple separated in 2021, and Boyd filed for legal separation on Feb. 2023.

Boyd gave birth to their son, Phoenix, in 2017. She accused Margera of having shown up to a scheduled visit with Phoenix in an intoxicated state.

Just three weeks ago, Margera was arrested (Mar. 2) for allegedly kicking a woman.

The ex-“Jackass” star has also soured his relationship with co-stars from the show, with one director going as far as demanding a restraining order against Margera.

Bam’s bad streak continues.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/FilmMagic)