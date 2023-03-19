Lamar Jackson Set To Interview… Himself

Videos by OutKick

Sometimes if you want something done right, you just have to do it yourself.

In an Instagram post Saturday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson teased an exclusive interview. Featuring himself.

In the teaser video, Jackson discusses the transition from college football to the NFL. But fans are hoping he hits on some more pressing issues, like where he wants to play this season and why in the world he won’t just hire an agent.

Currently, Jackson is operating under a non-exclusive franchise tag with Baltimore. That means opposing teams can still present him an offer. In that event, the Ravens will have the option to either match the offer or let Jackson walk in exchange for two future first-round picks.

Jackson will make $32.4 million in 2023 if he remains with the Ravens and doesn’t sign a long-term contract extension.

Lamar will likely chat with Lamar about his treatment in the offseason.

Many, including former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant, speculated racism to be the reason no other teams have made an offer. But with fellow black quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts all raking in big money, that’s a tough claim to defend.

(Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

It is interesting, though, that a two-time Pro Bowler and the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player is having trouble securing a long-term deal.

Maybe teams believe he’s past his prime? Maybe he doesn’t fit their scheme? Or maybe he’s asking for too much?

I hope Lamar asks Lamar about that.

Lamar Jackson Gears Up For YouTube Interview

All jokes aside, Jackson’s announcement shows a shift by athletes to control the conversations about themselves.

And it seems to be a growing trend.

Aaron Rodgers hilariously blew off ESPN’s NFL Insider and expert phone answerer Adam Schefter last week with a simple text: “Lose my number. Good try tho.”

Rodgers later went live on YouTube to discuss his future on the Pat McAffee Show.

And J.J. Watt broke his own retirement news via Twitter in December.

So as social media grows and it becomes easier for athletes to have their own platforms, we might be seeing a change in how sports news breaks.

It absolutely make sense that Lamar Jackson wants to interview Lamar Jackson. He controls the narrative, the questions, his responses and — ultimately — his brand.

You can catch the interview on Jackson’s YouTube Channel, Lamar Jackson Entertainment. He has not yet announced when the video will drop.