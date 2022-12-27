JJ Watt Announces Retirement With Heartfelt Message To His Son

JJ Watt is retiring from the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals defensive end shared the announcement via social media with a heartfelt message to his son, Koa.

It turns out that Koa’s first-ever NFL game was his father’s final NFL home game.

Watt and his wife, professional soccer player Kealia Ohai, welcomed Koa earlier this year.

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game.



My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.



🙏🏼

While Watt’s retirement announcement may come as a surprise to some NFL fans, anyone who saw how emotional he was following Arizona’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday likely saw this coming.

Watt had tears in his eyes as he walked off the field on Sunday and seemed to really soak in the moment, which we now know will be his last-ever home game.

Watt will go down as one of the most dominant defensive players of his generation. The former 11th overall pick out of Wisconsin has earned five First-Team All-Pro nominations, five Pro Bowl appearances, and ranks fifth among all active players in total career sacks.

He is also one of only three players to be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year on three occasions. And his charitable work off the field was equally impressive.

Not only was @JJWatt one of the most dominant defenders of his generation, he was also one of the greatest men off the field.



After Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas in 2017, he raised over $37 million towards relief efforts in just 19 days. ❤️ #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/PyKFchttWF — NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2022

The next stop for Watt will include changing a few extra dirty diapers and a trip to Canton when he’s inevitably inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.