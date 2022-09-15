Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Gives Absolutely Pathetic Answer About The NBA And China

Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss gave us the usual NBA talking points on Fox Business Thursday morning when asked about the Association’s relationship with China.
And by talking points, I mean 45 seconds of hemming and hawing, a lot of looking up at the sky, and a couple clichés to really drive home the point.
As usual, by the end of the response, you found yourself far more confused than when it started.
I’ve watched it three times and I’m still not sure what Buss said.
“What I, uh, believe is sports is, uh, uh, something that we can all share together by playing basketball,” Buss told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo.
“And being one of the most popular sports all over the world, we’re sending a message about who we are and what’s important to us and what we value, and I think sports is a really important vehicle for that.”
What? If you’re not going to admit what we all know and see, I’m thinking a “no comment” would’ve probably done the trick.
Instead, we get word salad from the Lakers’ owner. A lot of it.
Another NBA Exec punts on China question
Look, it’s obvious at this point that speaking out against China is a no-no in the NBA. Just ask Enes Kanter Freedom, who criticized the CCP last year and is now a free agent.
Buss could’ve talked about how China destroys human rights, has modern day concentration camps, and shuts down anyone or anything searching for freedom.
She could’ve said, ‘You know what, it’s probably not a great look for the NBA, maybe we should talk about this.’
But she instead chose to discuss how basketball is one of the most popular sports in the world and how it’s some sort of vessel for love. Once again, another NBA Exec bends the knee to China.
Buss did get one thing right, though.
“We’re sending a message about who we are.”
Can’t argue with that.
Golly …. after she posed nude for Playboy I was sure she was very smart and a a very classy lady ???? I guess I was wrong … huh?
.
Is there anyone / anything about The NBA to respect?
.
No, absolutely nothing to respect. The only people supporting the NBA are the people who skipped history, flunked it or plain doesn’t care about an atrocious hard line communist country!
And people think the Russian kleptocracy is corrupt. A: it is, but so are our powerful elites
Absolutely agree with your statement…and our politicians no matter the party are all just elitist, liars and thieves. Good thing God is not threatening to destroy the US unless He can find an honest working politician. We’d be screwed.
Why didn’t Maria ask “What are you talking about Jeanie ?”
Buss says nonsense because she knows she won’t be called out on it.
Every time Jeanie Buss opens her mouth she makes it clear that it wasn’t her brother who torpedoed the Lakers front office