Laid Off ESPN Star Ashley Brewer Copes By Working On Her Tan, Seems To Be Doing OK

Recently laid off ESPN anchor Ashley Brewer is celebrating her newfound freedom on the beach with new husband Frank Kaminsky.

So, for those asking, no — she is not too upset about being let go. And yes, plenty of concerned fans have asked that exact question!

“Has the depression from getting laid off set in yet?” one of Brewer’s TikTok followers asked this week, prompting the following response:

Ashley Brewer deals with ESPN layoffs best she can

“I’m doing OK.”

What a damn week it’s been for Ashley. First she gets fired by ESPN along with dozens of others, and then she jets off to Mexico to tie the knot with Wisconsin legend Frank Kaminsky. Now, she’s coping by the clearest ocean you’ll ever see.

Sounds like a win-win-win to me. You get away from the losers at Disney, don’t have to watch the miserable ESPYs and instead get to soak in the sun with Frank the Tank.

These two, by the way, technically tied the knot a few months ago at a courthouse. True love never waits. This was just the ceremony, reception and then honeymoon.

Still, scumbag move by ESPN for laying off someone who’s about to get married. I know companies don’t care about that sort of thing and there’s nothing in the handbook that says wait till after they’re married, but still, it’s dirty.

Whatever, though. Ashley Brewer seems to be coping just fine, and appears in good hands with Frank. I’d also suggest giving her a follow on TikTok while that app is still around, because this power couple is hilarious.

You’re welcome.