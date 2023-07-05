ESPN Laid Off Anchor Ashley Brewer One Week Before Her Wedding

Videos by OutKick

ESPN picked the worst possible item on former anchor Ashley Brewer’s wedding registry.

The Worldwide Leader canned Brewer, along with dozens of others, during a sweeping round of layoffs last week. It was a rough day for all involved, but none more so than Brewer, who apparently is set to get married this weekend in Mexico.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

ESPN picked a great time to fire Ashley Brewer

Love this girl. Admittedly, I haven’t watched ESPN since the days of Cold Pizza (look it up) for obvious reasons, but I’m sad I missed out on Ashley Brewer. Seems like someone who I’d like to hang with.

I’m a bag fan of laughing through the pain — believe it in wholeheartedly — so I 100% vibe with this TikTok. Scrolling through Ashley’s social media, I think we’d get along just fine.

Now, here’s the good news: Ashley is actually already technically married. Turns out, she got married at the courthouse back in April. This is just the ceremony and then the reception.

Also in the good news department: Our girl is marrying NBA player, and former Wisconsin star, Frank Kaminsky.

What’s next: my wedding is in one week! 😅 — Ashley Brewer (@ashbrewkaminsky) June 30, 2023

Google tells me Frank isn’t exactly lighting it up on the court, but he still played some minutes with the Hawks and Rockets this year, so I assume that means he’s not living in food stamps.

So, ESPN firing sweet Ashley Brewer won’t crush the new couple before they can even enjoy their honeymoon. I think they’ll be OK.

Still, it’s such a scumbag move from any company to just lay someone off a week before his or her wedding. What are we doing here?

Go woke, go broke, I reckon. ESPN’s loss will certainly be someone else’s gain.

PS: this Frank Kaminsky guy seems hilarious, too. Power Couple City.