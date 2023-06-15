Lady Gaga Facing Heat Over Pfizer Ad

Videos by OutKick

Lady Gaga is being called a sellout for her new sponsored ads with Big Pharma. The multi-time Grammy award winner teamed up with Pfizer to promote the migraine drug Nurtec, and her fans are not pleased.

Some are upset that she’s shilling out on a paid campaign, while others are upset that she’s doing so with Pfizer – hoping that the medication doesn’t go the way of their Covid vaccine.

The issue stems around the fact that Gaga has built up a reputation of hating money, something that she even sang in her 2010 song “Money Honey.” She has also repeatedly mentioned her personal displeasure with being wealthy.

“What does come along with showbiz is recognition, but the money goes right back into the show. If I had to give it all away, every dollar that I’ve earned, I would,” the dance pop star said in a 2011 interview.

However, that no longer appears to be the case and her “Little Monsters” fan base are reaming her across socials.

GAGA FANS LOSING IT

“Healthcare is a human right, not a commodity to exploit for the sake greed and wealth. I know you are compassionate, intelligent and thoughtful. I hope you will show that through the ways you use your platform and privilege moving forward. This ain’t it,” one fan declared in a post that I’m sure really hurt Gaga’s feelings.

Another fan was upset that Gaga is shilling for Pfizer during Pride Month. “Love you but this is so poorly timed, the LGBTQ community is actively under attack and you’re securing a brand deal with pain killers?” the fan wrote on Twitter.

It wasn’t just how Gaga is deciding to make extra cash these days, but what she’s willing to lend her name to. She probably thought to herself that a migraine medication wouldn’t be that much of a big deal…apparently forgetting that it’s 2023 and we’ve learned a lot about Big Pharma in the last few years.

“Keep pushin’ big pharma.. keep killing your fans,” one person wrote that, admittedly, made me laugh out loud.

Lady Gaga is seen on location for ‘Joker: Folie a deux’ (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

FANS WILL TURN ON YA

Lady Gaga finds herself in a predicament that countless other artists have in the past. Part of the very thing that got her those fans in the first place is now the same thing that she’s being criticized for. And no matter how much good she’s done or how much she’s donated in the past, one move can make some of your biggest supporters turn against you. That’s what Gaga is finding out now – and for Pfizer of all things!

What those complaining fans don’t realize though, is that Gaga most likely knew this before taking this ad deal. And she still did it.

Meaning, she’ll be sleeping just fine as she dreams of dollar signs… and because of her migraine medication.