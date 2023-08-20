LA Public Health Director Who Forced Kids To Mask For Multiple Years, Throws Out First Pitch At Dodgers’ Game

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a rough political season.

It started earlier in the year as they gave a community award to an anti-Catholic hate group that performs in drag. After initially making the correct choice to withdraw the award, the team caved to progressive pressure and reinstated it.

That led to massive protests and incalculable embarrassment for the organization. And they knew it, as evidenced by their decision to bury the award about an hour before first pitch.

Current players spoke out against the team’s offensive decision making, and in order to make amends, the Dodgers hosted a Christian faith and family event that had no protests and massive fan support.

Now though, they’re making yet another mistake.

Few people have better represented the oppressive authoritarian tyranny of COVID public health authorities than Los Angeles County public health director Barbara Ferrer.

Ferrer forced children to wear masks, she imposed vaccine mandates and passports, and even into late 2023, was forcing healthcare workers to mask. Despite overwhelming evidence confirming they don’t work.

Her department is currently facing a lawsuit for restricting public comments on their Twitter page. Mostly due to repeated tweets showing how inaccurate her agencies misinformation has been throughout the pandemic.

And sure enough, instead of facing widespread condemnation for her inexcusable actions and demands, Ferrer was rewarded by being invited to throw out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers Embarrass Themselves Further With Ferrer Promotion

The Dodgers organization used to be known for being one of baseball’s most respected.

But under the leadership of Mark Walter and Stan Kasten, they’ve turned into a promoter of progressive values. Ferrer was and is an embarrassment to Los Angeles; someone who caused incalculable damage to children across the county.

And whose authoritarian impulses promoted censorship and inexcusable mandates. Not to mention reality denial and mind boggling incompetence.

Her own agency demonstrated through survey data that Los Angeles had exceptionally high mask compliance, then saw cases surge to record breaking heights a few weeks later.

Instead of quietly acknowledging the failure of her imbecilic policy, Ferrer doubled down and continued mask mandates for months afterwards.

She’s the poster child for everything wrong with the modern left. A disgraceful disdain for evidence, support for censorship and an unwillingness to admit mistakes.

For a team that’s displayed similarly inexplicable decision making this year, rewarding Ferrer is par for the frustrating course.