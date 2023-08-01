Los Angeles Dodgers Host Faith Night After ‘Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’ Disaster; Chris Pratt, Clayton Kershaw Attend

Videos by OutKick

On Sunday, the L.A. Dodgers hosted their first “Christian Faith and Family Day” at Chavez Ravine since 2019 and nearly two months since LA honored “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” an LGBT group whose past digs at religion drew criticism.

Following a loss to the Cincinnati Reds, hundreds of Dodgers fans remained seated to partake in the team’s “Christian Family and Faith” event.

Dodgers’ ‘Faith & Family’ Night Uplifts Catholic Community

Christian recording artist Jeremy Camp performed at Dodger Stadium before and after the game.

Sunday’s postgame festivities included testimonies — emphasizing the importance of faith in God — from Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, third baseman Max Muncy, utility player Chris Taylor and movie star Chris Pratt.

Pratt was in charge of throwing Sunday’s ceremonial first pitch.

Actor Chris Pratt joins Kershaw, Dave Roberts, Max Muncy, and others to speak at Dodgers’Faith and Family day. pic.twitter.com/YWEfrmGssy — Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) July 30, 2023

Better shot of fans who stayed for Christian Faith and Family day. pic.twitter.com/hzzE9ATfse — Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) July 30, 2023

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts also made an appearance. Roberts, like much of the Dodgers personnel in attendance for the event, identifies as Christian.

“My relationship w/ Christ is the most important thing in my life,” Roberts previously shared, when discussing the impact of faith on his life.

Dodgers Fans Find Joy Despite Tough Loss

Kershaw drew the most attention from the media once the event was announced.

The Dodgers pitcher objected to the celebration of the “Sisters” when the Pride Night event was first publicized in May.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw before a game with the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, July 30. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Clayton Kershaw’s critics saw the revival of “Christian Faith and Family Night” — originally canceled due to COVID in 2020 — as a countermeasure to the Pride Night event featuring the “Sisters.” The ace called it coincidental timing.

OutKick’s Ian Miller attended the event on June 16 and noted that the Dodgers seemingly buried noise around it as 2,000 or so Dodgers fans showed up to protest.

While June’s event was met with backlash due to the “Sister’s” mockery of the Christian and Catholic faith, Sunday’s event was met with delight.

The LA team has long been worshipped by the Latino community of Southern California, so naturally the fanbase has a strong Catholic representation.

As detailed by Los Angeles Times’ Helene Elliott, fans in attendance for the event adamantly cheered Dave Roberts for his appearance at the faith-based event.

Elliott called it a “very forgiving crowd,” considering the team had just lost, 9-0, to Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds.

Dave Roberts speaking at Christian Faith and family day. He got cheers after a 9-0 loss. A very forgiving audience. pic.twitter.com/qBOnpdcRDy — Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) July 30, 2023

To a degree, the Dodgers fans’ adoration after a deflating loss was emblematic of the idea of “grace” from the Christian doctrine.

The Dodgers have a real shot at feeling the wrath of God if they fail to win their upcoming series against the Oakland A’s.