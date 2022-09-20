Kyrie Irving On Forced Vaccines: ‘Biggest Violations Of HUMAN RIGHTS In History’

Most NBA training camps don’t open for at least another week, but that’s not stopping Kyrie Irving from taking shots.

Brooklyn’s superstar point guard took to Twitter to dunk all over the fraudulent vaccine mandates that handcuffed our country for the better part of two years. Irving likely spoke out since he was the victim of such ridiculous mandates himself.

Because he opted against receiving a COVID vaccination, Irving was forced to miss roughly half of last season. Though perfectly healthy, New York mandates refused to let unvaccinated athletes play in indoor venues within the city.

My body, my choice. Right? More like: My body, my mayor’s choice.

Never one to hold back, Irving addressed the absurdity of the matter this morning.

Irving tweeted in part: “This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one (of) the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history.”

If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired. ♾🤞🏾



Kyrie Irving Joined Brooklyn In 2019

Not exactly the type of shots the NBA and New York city mayor Eric Adams envisioned Irving taking, right?

Irving not only has an issue with the vaccine and its mandates (he previously stood by his decision to remain unvaccinated), he also has a problem with those people who are losing their jobs or facing criticism. Specifically, those who have are dealing with these issues because they are unvaccinated.

The 30-year-old Irving was allowed to play in New York beginning in late March after Mayor Adams lifted the vaccine mandate for athletes and entertainers within the private-sector. Prior to that, he played only in away games (except when playing against the Knicks).

Some unvaccinated individuals haven’t been as fortunate.

“If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired,” tweeted Irving.

Kyrie Irving (11) of the Brooklyn Nets shoots a free throw against the Boston Celtics during Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 17, 2022, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images).

Irving Played Just 29 Games Last Season

Kyrie has repeatedly said that he is “anti-mandate,” not “anti-vaccine.” He spent the majority of the 2021-22 season sticking to his guns, supporting the choice to vaccinate or not, and praying for a logical end to the COVID silliness that surrounded the NBA and the country.

Irving’s decision to remain true to his beliefs was applauded by many, including OutKick founder Clay Travis. He likened Irving (and a handful of other athletes) to “modern-day heirs of Muhammad Ali.”

To no surprise, Clay’s comments haven’t stopped the mainstream media from continuing to vilify Irving’s decision.

But Irving proved again this morning, like Ali before him, he’s going to keep punching back.

