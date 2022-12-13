Kyler Murray Goes Down With Non-Contact Injury On Third Play Of Monday Night Football

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray took off running on the third play of Monday Night Football against the Patriots and went down on his own after taking an awkward step. He was carted off the field.

We don’t want to speculate on injuries, but it did not look good.

Kyler Murray is down pic.twitter.com/kNweUR8YHg — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 13, 2022

Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals is carted off the field after being injured against the New England Patriots during Monday Night Football. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy took over for Murray. McCoy started Weeks 10 and 11 when Murray was previously out with injury. Arizona went 1-1 in those games while McCoy completed over 70% of his passes for 456 yards.

Injuries hitting Kyler Murray hard for first time in Cardinals career

The latest injury is an unfortunate setback for Kyler Murray, who had previously been durable early in his career. He started all 32 Cardinals games in his first two seasons before missing two games last season.

As mentioned, he missed two games already this season and with this being a lost season for the Cardinals, it seems possible we will not see him on the field again in 2022. ESPN’s Lisa Salters reported that Murray was “sobbing” after being carted to the locker room.

If that’s the last we see of Murray this season, he threw for 2,368 yards on 66% passing. He also had 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 421 yards and three scores.

This past offseason, Murray was given a massive contract by the Cardinals that contained a controversial “study clause” that was later removed after the details leaked.

Murray is a former #1 overall draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Hopefully, the injury isn’t as bad as it looked. Wishing the best for Kyler Murray, who is one of the most entertaining players in the NFL.