Cardinals Will Roll With Colt McCoy At QB Against The 49ers

Colt McCoy is expected to be under center Monday night for the Cardinals against the 49ers.

With Kyler Murray still dealing with a hamstring problem, the legendary Texas QB will get the starting QB nod, according to Ian Rapoport.

For the second straight week, Colt McCoy appears set to start for the #AZCardinals, sources say. With QB Kyler Murray still dealing with a hamstring injury and limited all week, McCoy is good to go. The veteran hopes to replicate last week when he was 26 of 36 for 238 with a TD. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2022

Last week against the Rams, McCoy played very well after getting pressed into service with Murray out. He finished the game with a touchdown and 238 passing yards on 26.37 passing in the 27-17 win.

There’s no doubt Colt McCoy is more than capable of being a serviceable quarterback in short bursts. He’s not a long term solution, but in a pinch, McCoy can get the job done.

Colt McCoy will start at QB for the Cardinals against the 49ers. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

He demonstrated that fact last week against the Rams. There’s a reason he’s hung around in the NFL for more than a decade as a career backup. He’s dependable and while he’s definitely not a guy you want running your offense for an extended period, he can fill the gap if there’s an emergency.

That’s what he’ll, once again, be asked to do tonight against the 5-4 49ers.

Colt McCoy to start at QB for the Cardinals Monday night. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Will Colt McCoy be able to win his second straight game? We’ll find out tonight when Monday Night Football gets underway. It should be a fun time.