Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson Houses Former High School Coach After Wife Passes Away

New York Knicks fans are giving praise to their center Mitchell Robinson after news came out that he has been helping his recently widowed former high school basketball coach with a place to live.

photo of Robinson with Dawn Stockton (Butch’s wife) from Mitch Rob’s most recent tweet❤️❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/DCBc5mtAQT — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 1, 2023

MITCHELL ROBINSON OFFERED HIS PLACE TO HIS FORMER COACH

During Thursday night’s Pistons-Knicks game at the Garden, an MSG reporter was able to speak with Butch Stockton about Robinson’s generosity. The coach explained that he and his wife Dawn were very close to the Knicks star while coaching him throughout high school – so much so that Mitch went and visited both of them on a near-daily basis while Stockton’s wife was in the hospital.

The coach went on to say that after his wife passed away this past summer, Robinson went up to him at the funeral and offered to have the coach move to New York and stay with him.

“He said ‘Coach, no reason to stay down here in Louisiana. Come to New York with me and enjoy yourself and get your mind back straight because you know how much you loved your wife.”

Stockton eventually took Mitchell up on his offer and the two have been room mates at Mitchell’s New York-area residence ever since September.

After the game, Robinson told reporters that his former coach helped shape him into not only the player – but the person he is today. “He’s a great guy,” Robinson said. “Bringing him along with me after everything that happened in the summer. It works out for the best. I can help him out like he helped me.”

The plan is for Stockton to continue to stay with Robinson for the rest of the season of which both the player and coach hope lasts through the NBA playoffs. The Knicks are currently in fifth place in the NBA Eastern Conference with a record of 11-7, while Robinson is averaging 6.2 ppg and 11.1 rebounds.

Far too often we hear about the negative aspects in professional sports. To hear about Robinson’s generosity is definitely a feel-good story.