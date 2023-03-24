Knicks Player Reportedly Likes Tweet Suggesting He Should Be Traded

Videos by OutKick

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson might be in a bit of an awkward situation in the locker room.

Robinson, who signed a $60 million contract last summer, has seen a significant decline in his recent production.

Since March 9, he’s scored double digits just once. He’s scored two or fewer points in three of the team’s last five games. Apparently, he’s fed up and could use a change of scenery. How do we know that?

He reportedly liked a tweet suggesting he be traded to Dallas or San Antonio and players be benched if they don’t give them the ball.

It looks like Robinson eventually unliked the tweet. As of Friday morning when I checked, it wasn’t in his likes and the tweet didn’t show a like from him.

Mitchell Robinson reportedly liked a tweet about being traded. (Credit: Twitter)

Mitchell Robinson must be frustrated.

There’s no better tradition in athletics than athletes liking tweets about being traded, problems with coaches, issues with teammates or just overall frustration in the locker room.

It happens all the time. Athletes just can’t learn that people will comb through their likes. If you like a tweet that is dramatic, people are going to notice.

You can set your watch to it.

Mitchell Robinson reportedly likes tweet about being traded. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Now, Robinson might have a few awkward questions to answer from Knicks leadership and maybe his teammates. The tweet he liked wasn’t about just the coaches.

It was about not getting the ball. That falls on his teammates. So, Mitchell Robinson is seemingly taking subtle shots at his teammates for not feeding him the rock.

For the record, Mitchell Robinson has never put up huge scoring numbers. His career high was 9.7 points per game during the 2019-2020 season. Does he think he’s a big time scorer or something just being held back? The stats don’t reflect that.

Mitchell Robinson reportedly likes tweet about being traded. (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Either way, you can now add him to the long list of athletes who should stay off Twitter.