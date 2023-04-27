Knicks Return To NBA Playoff’s 2nd Round, Ending 10-Year Hiatus; Josh Hart Snacks On Wings In Postgame Interview

Videos by OutKick

The New York Knickerbockers aren’t getting off on this stop.

Avoiding a first-round exit and advancing to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Knicks appear to be officially back after a dominating series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks advanced to the second for the first time in a decade and the second time since 2000.

It’s a party in NYC Wednesday night as Knicks faithful celebrate closing out their series, 4-1, against Cleveland. They prepare to take on the Miami Heat in the next round.

Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks celebrates with Isaiah Hartenstein (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Knicks Stand Tall Over East Teams

New York out-muscled the four-seeded Cavs, a loaded roster full of backcourt scoring and size in the frontcourt. The Knicks were the underdog as the five seed. They overwhelmed the lowly Cavaliers with superb defense, more All-Star production from Jalen Brunson and dominating the glass.

(Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

One guy able to literally taste the sweet win was Knicks guard, Josh Hart. Known as Jalen Brunson’s longtime teammate — a dynamic that has elevated the Knicks — and the team clown, Hart put up another one of his antics.

As Hart and Brunson took the postgame podium, Hart was seen snacking on wings, showing zero regard for primetime TV etiquette.

This team’s hungry!

WATCH:

Josh Hart is FEASTING on some wings during Jalen Brunson’s postgame press conference 😂🍽️



pic.twitter.com/14f6Tq25vv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2023

The Knicks can look forward to a matchup against a Heat team capable of regressing back to their regular-season woes on offense.

Losing Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo to injuries in the first round, the undermanned Miami will need to match up against New York’s backcourt scoring and Mitchell Robinson’s rebounding.

Expect the Knicks to play with fervor in the long-awaited second-round series.

Bing bong, the streak is dead.

RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)