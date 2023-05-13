Knicks Fans Anger Only Proves They Don’t Know How To Act Like Winners

Videos by OutKick

New York Knicks fans proved that they have no idea how to act like they belong in the playoffs.

After last night’s Game 6 elimination loss to the Miami Heat, the Knicks faithful suddenly turned into the angry kid that didn’t get his way and began tearing down posters and billboards outside Madison Square Garden.

One player they targeted? Julius Randle, who like pretty much everyone on the team except Jalen Brunson was nowhere to be found in the playoffs. Maybe he was too busy kissing his wife.

So just as the Knicks are gonna Knick, their fanbase is gonna fan.

Damn it’s over for Julius Randle pic.twitter.com/fOXyMaPqji — ANW Jordan Foole 🇹🇹📷 (@TheColtonShow__) May 13, 2023

KNICKS WERE ELIMINATED IN 6 GAMES TO THE HEAT

Woof. Talk about cringe.

How did I know that as soon as I was going to hit play that the fans were going to look like that? A bunch of bros with straight-rimmed hats wearing t-shirts with jerseys over them because they’re ashamed of their man boobs. But hey, at least they have nice tote bags!

In the video, the fans decided to show their disgust with Randle – who most likely is gone from the team this offseason anyway, by tearing down his poster and stomping all over it. At one point a cop walks by and he just keeps on going knowing that it’s not even worth trying to put some sense into this group.

The video comes across even more pathetic when you take into consideration what the fanbase did just a week earlier when they won.

After defeating the Cavs in the first round of the playoffs, the inexperienced fanbase took to the streets of Manhattan like they won the damn Super Bowl.

I’m a Knicks fan and even I’m like “what are we doing here people?”.

KNICKS FANS ARE OUTSIDE IN NYC!!!!! pic.twitter.com/m2aVyNKgxI — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) April 27, 2023

"We coming for you Miami!". Knicks fans blew the roof off of the 40/40 club. pic.twitter.com/Ar48GtRqfR — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) April 27, 2023

JULIUS RANDLE IS HISTORICALLY AWFUL IN THE PLAYOFFS

In sports they always say “Act like you’ve been here before.”

And although it’s been 23 years since the last time the team has even made the Eastern Conference Finals, anyone that watched the Knicks this series saw that mentally they aren’t there yet.

Heck, even Julius Randle said it himself!

"Maybe they want it more."



Julius Randle on the Heat out-hustling the Knicks pic.twitter.com/jVYR2EulhN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 9, 2023

Having a strong mental fortitude and toughness is important not only for the team but also the fanbase. The New York Knicks and their extended base have neither.

When you combine stupid plays, idiotic fouls and then a lack of toughness in a PLAYOFF series then you come across as a fool… just like some of their fans did during their high moments and their low ones.