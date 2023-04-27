Knicks Fans Partied Like They Won The Damn Championship Last Night

Videos by OutKick

It’s been so long since the New York Knicks were even remotely good that you can’t blame their fanbase for the way they celebrated Wednesday.

After the Knicks defeated the Cavaliers in 5 games to advance to the second round of the playoffs, the Knicks faithful went berserk and partied across Manhattan.

Check out some of these scenes:

KNICKS FANS ARE OUTSIDE IN NYC!!!!! pic.twitter.com/m2aVyNKgxI — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) April 27, 2023

"We coming for you Miami!". Knicks fans blew the roof off of the 40/40 club. pic.twitter.com/Ar48GtRqfR — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) April 27, 2023

TOO SOON?

Outside of NYC, the Knicks fans’ over-the-top reaction brought a common criticism:

“Act like you’ve been here before!”

The thing is, for much of the fanbase… they haven’t.

From 2013 to 2020 the team didn’t make the playoffs. The following season they were eliminated in the first round. Last season they were postseason spectators.

The last time the team won a Championship was all the way back in 1973.

Without Googling, do you know who the President was in 1973? Cause you can be damn sure that 75% of Knicks fans have no idea and weren’t even alive then.

Knicks fans have been absolutely WILDING these playoffs 🤣🔥



(via @GeorgeJustDidIt) pic.twitter.com/T9t2F5bIuI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2023

THE KNICKS FINALLY ADVANCED IN THE PLAYOFFS

Anyone who follows basketball knows that the Knicks franchise has been downright pathetic. It’s the same story over and over. Get excited for the season and be out of playoff contention by the All-Star break. Then, trade or sign players like Carmelo Anthony, Amar’e Stoudemire – hell, remember Porzingis and Linsanity? All for nothing. Rinse and repeat. Oh, and it doesn’t help when the team’s owner James Dolan is using high-tech surveillance to monitor and kick out his own fans!

But there’s something different this time around – they’re actually pretty damn good and the fans are eating it up.

"We have what I feel are the best fans in the world, we have the best city in the world, the best arena in the world. I think the way this team plays, it resonates with all our fans."



– Tom Thibodeau pic.twitter.com/ZwL5wpU2Um — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 27, 2023

For now, Knicks fans better pound some Gatorade and nurse that hangover. The next battle begins Sunday when New York hosts the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

If last night is any inclination, you can be sure that these games are going to be absolute SCENES.