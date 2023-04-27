Knicks Fans Partied Like They Won The Damn Championship Last Night

Videos by OutKick
It’s been so long since the New York Knicks were even remotely good that you can’t blame their fanbase for the way they celebrated Wednesday.
After the Knicks defeated the Cavaliers in 5 games to advance to the second round of the playoffs, the Knicks faithful went berserk and partied across Manhattan.
Check out some of these scenes:
TOO SOON?
Outside of NYC, the Knicks fans’ over-the-top reaction brought a common criticism:
“Act like you’ve been here before!”
The thing is, for much of the fanbase… they haven’t.
From 2013 to 2020 the team didn’t make the playoffs. The following season they were eliminated in the first round. Last season they were postseason spectators.
The last time the team won a Championship was all the way back in 1973.
Without Googling, do you know who the President was in 1973? Cause you can be damn sure that 75% of Knicks fans have no idea and weren’t even alive then.
THE KNICKS FINALLY ADVANCED IN THE PLAYOFFS
Anyone who follows basketball knows that the Knicks franchise has been downright pathetic. It’s the same story over and over. Get excited for the season and be out of playoff contention by the All-Star break. Then, trade or sign players like Carmelo Anthony, Amar’e Stoudemire – hell, remember Porzingis and Linsanity? All for nothing. Rinse and repeat. Oh, and it doesn’t help when the team’s owner James Dolan is using high-tech surveillance to monitor and kick out his own fans!
But there’s something different this time around – they’re actually pretty damn good and the fans are eating it up.
For now, Knicks fans better pound some Gatorade and nurse that hangover. The next battle begins Sunday when New York hosts the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
If last night is any inclination, you can be sure that these games are going to be absolute SCENES.