Kenyon Martin Has Big Problem With Julius Randle’s Post-Game Kiss, Says Knicks Star Needs To Pick Guys Over Wives

Kenyon Martin made it clear who he prioritizes after a big NBA win.

The former basketball player had some choice words for New York Knicks star Julius Randle after Randle decided to give his wife a kiss after a big Game 5 victory on Wednesday rather than be with his team.

MARTIN’S BIZARRE REACTION

“We just got done playing a hard-fought game in a playoff series, and the first thing you do is you go kiss your wife?” Martin said during an appearance on Gilbert Arenas ‘Gil’s Arena’ show.

“That’s the first thing you do? Where’s your mind at?” Martin continued.

Well, at least we know where Martin stands when it comes to the love of the game.

This may come as a shock to you but Martin … has been divorced in the past. (Ya don’t say?!)

But at least he’s learned from his past relationships about the importance of being honest.

“I am sitting there watching the game with my wife and I said to her, I love you to death, but ain’t no way in that instant. I mean I am going to be with my guys because we just got done winning and I am not even thinking about you,” Martin decided to share to the world despite no one asking.

I can only assume that Martin is probably sleeping on the couch for the foreseeable future after blowing up his wife’s spot like that.

The good news for Martin however? If he’s that bizarrely jealous that Randle is spending time with his wife rather than hanging out with the boys, that has now changed. Randle has plenty of spare time after the Knicks were eliminated from the playoffs Friday night after losing to the Heat 96-92.