Kliff Kingsbury’s Girlfriend Appears To Be Missing The Cardinals Head Coach With Her Latest Bikini Pics

There are no days off for successful Instagram models. That’s even more true for those who have a very large following and have to travel on a regular basis to create content.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury‘s girlfriend, Veronica Bielik, falls into both of those categories. She’s a frequent traveler with millions of followers. That all adds up to a ton of top notch content.

Veronica’s summer of travel with Kingsbury came to an end as the NFL season arrived, but she’s still very hard at work bouncing around Europe putting her best influencer foot forward. That doesn’t mean it’s all fun and games for her.

Life on the road can get lonely

On Friday, Veronica checked in on Instagram from a luxury hotel in Greece. The caption was simple and seemed to be innocent enough as she did her job promoting the hotel she’s staying at.

The pictures she included gave off some major “Miss you, Kliff” vibes. She slipped into a tiny thong bikini for the pics and stared out at the water as if to say she’d rather be in Arizona.

Saying goodbye to the summer of travel had to be hard enough for Kingsbury. Imagine trying to stay focused on preparing for the Raiders in Las Vegas with these kinds of pictures showing up in your feed.

It’s already hard enough getting ready for all the distractions of Vegas. Now this. Not to mention that The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta version is out right now.

Kingsbury has to keep himself and his Call Of Duty addicted quarterback focused on the game? I’m not a betting man, but if I was, I’d put my money on the Raiders on Sunday.