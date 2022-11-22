Klay Thompson Realizes He’s Been Acting Like A Child, Says He’s Done Caring About Trolls

Klay Thompson has spent the majority of the NBA season paying attention to outside noise. He’s complained, whined, and begged for attention at just about every opportunity that’s presented itself. After his 41-point performance against the Houston Rockets over the weekend, however, Thompson seems to have had a revelation.

The four-time NBA Champion earning over $40 million this year alone has come to the realization that trolls don’t matter.

“I don’t really care anymore,” Thompson said about the outside criticism. “I really let the trolls get to me. Like what am I doing? Like I had a revelation, just be you, and everything will play out.”

It’s only taken Thompson 10 NBA seasons to have this epiphany, but at least we’ve arrived at this point and don’t have to listen to Thompson whine anymore. At least for the foreseeable future.

Klay Thompson has spent more than enough time complaining so far this NBA season. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Thompson has been through a lot, to put it mildly. He went over 900 days between playing in an actual NBA game due to injuries. For some reason, he’s felt the need to remind the world about his comeback on multiple occasions this season.

“I feel like I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury sh-t,” Thompson said just over a week ago.

“I helped a team win a championship last year, and people still want to discredit what you do.”

Nobody, at least not anyone whose opinion actually matters, has discredited Thompson for his incredible journey back to the hardwood. He was lashing out at nobody amid a slump when his team was winless on the road.

Hopefully now we don’t have to listen to Thompson beg for attention like a teenager and he’ll act like an actual adult when speaking with the media.