Klay Thompson Doesn’t Think He Deserves Any Criticism, Whines About Charles Barkley’s Comments

Klay Thompson went 941 days between playing in an actual NBA game due to injuries. The Golden State star has been through a lot, and it appears during his extended time away he developed this mindset that nobody should ever criticize him ever again.

Thompson is quickly becoming the softest player in the NBA. His reaction to Charles Barkley’s recent comments is the latest example proving it.

Klay Thompson did not take Charles Barkley’s critical comments very well. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Thompson scored just two points and was ejected in the Warriors’ blowout loss to the Suns on Tuesday. After the game, Barkley simply said Thompson’s game is “slipping” and that he is “not the same guy” he once was following his injuries.

After the Warriors’ win over the Heat on Thursday night – a full two days after Barkley’s comments – Thompson took the time to address what Chuck had to say.

“It hurts when someone like Charles Barkley, with the platform he has, says you’re not the same player as prior to the injuries you had. It’s like, no duh, man.” Thompson said. “I tore my ACL and my Achilles in consecutive years and still helped a team win a championship. I mean, that hurt hearing that. Because it’s like, man, I put in so much freaking effort to get back to this point. Like, it’s hard to even put into words what I had to do to be the player I am today.

“I played 55, 57 games in three years, like, give me some freaking time to get that back. To hear someone say, ‘Oh, he’s not the same as he was prior to the injuries.’ Like, duh. Who goes through something like that and comes back? Like, I don’t know, it just hurt my heart hearing that.”

Klay was hurt by Charles Barkley's comments about him not being the same player he was before the injuries pic.twitter.com/8Rq2CmbeRf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2022

Thompson is a 32-year-old grown man who sat in front of a camera and actually said someone’s comment “hurt my heart.”

Barkley is paid to react to what he sees in NBA games. He saw Thompson “slipping” in a game in which he scored exactly two points, and for some reason, Thompson is offended by that.

This is the type of soft behavior you may expect from some Gen Z rookie that just entered the league. Thompson is a veteran with four championship rings to his name, yet still takes the time to complain about what someone said in the media.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris