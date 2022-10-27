Shaq Bets Charles Barkley $10,000 He Can’t Spell ‘Spectacular’ Live On Air, Chaos Ensues

Whether it be the pregame, halftime, or postgame broadcast, ‘NBA on TNT’ is must-watch television. If we’re being honest, it’s probably the best show on cable television thanks to Shaq, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith always being authentic and hilarious.

While the 2022-23 NBA season is just getting underway, we may have already gotten the clip of the year out of Chuck and Shaq.

Charles Barkley Struggles To Spell ‘Spectacular’

It all started when Barkley called the night’s two games “spectacular.” The way he pronounced the word caught the attention of everyone, including Shaq who was sitting on the opposite side of the desk.

Shaq then went on to challenge Barkley to spell the word and bet him $10,000 that he couldn’t.

Johnson then spotted Chuck the “s” and the “p” to begin spelling the word before Barkley said he had to “write it down” in order to spell it properly.

This is 1:14 of pure gold.

"That Auburn education pulled me through, America." 😂



Chuck accepted Shaq's challenge to spell "spectacular" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3uZIoesMOg — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 26, 2022

You also have to love Barkley looking into the camera after spelling the word correctly and saying “War Damn Eagle.”

That Auburn education came through in the clutch for Mr. Barkley, big time.