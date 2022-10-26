Klay Thompson Gets Ejected After Repeatedly Telling Devin Booker ‘I Got Four Rings’ In Cringy Moment

Klay Thompson picked up two consecutive technical fouls during the third quarter of the Warriors’ blowout loss to the Suns leading to his first career ejection on Wednesday night. A clearly frustrated Thompson traded words with Booker throughout the quarter before letting everyone in the arena he has four NBA championship rings.

Booker and Thompson eventually bumped chests while jawing, which led to double technicals. Just prior to bumping one another, Thompson was seen throwing up four fingers while exchanging words with Booker. Thompson ultimately got booted from the game after shoving Mikal Bridges moments later.

After the game, Booker said Thompson kept repeating ‘I got four rings’ over and over again on the floor.

Thompson shouting about his four rings that have absolutely nothing to do with Wednesday night’s game made for a rather cringy moment.

Klay Thompson and Devin Booker 🍿 pic.twitter.com/x9l8qhylqs — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 26, 2022

Devin Booker Owned Klay Thompson Wednesday Night

Thompson has earned the right to talk trash given his four rings, but him jawing with Booker on Wednesday night didn’t make any sense whatsoever.

Booker put the clamps on Thompson.

According to ESPN Stats & Info., Thompson was 0-for-7 from the field when Booker was his primary defender. Thompson finished the night going 1-for-8 from the field for two points while Booker put up 34 points in the Suns’ 29-point win.

“We’re just two competitors,” Booker said after the game. “I love Klay Thompson. I have for a really long time. But it’s not going to excuse from us being competitive and talking to each other. I’ve always admired his game, how he plays on both ends of the ball. And obviously, the rings speak for themselves.”

Thompson may have four rings, but Booker got the best of him on Wednesday night.